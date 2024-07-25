Cordae Has Fans In Stitches With This Rod Wave Bar

Cordae is an artist who has been know to deliver some clever bars throughout the course of his career. Overall, it is a huge reason why fans like him. Recently, the artist came through with a brand-new track simply called "Saturday Mornings." This song features Lil Wayne, and so far, the track has been getting some positive reviews. Although there is one bar on the song about fellow artist Rod Wave that has some fans debating exactly what he means.
In the song, Cordae says "feel like Rod Wave, I got a lot on my plate." Initially, fans thought this was some sort of joke about Rod Wave being a large guy, meaning he eats more than the average person. However, some fans have changed their tune, claiming that Cordae may have actually been simply talking about the fact that Rod Wave is always depressed and going through a hard time. In the comments to the post below from The Shade Room, you can see the debate that ensued.
Cordae Leaves It Open To Interpretation
"The fact that it can be valid in 2 different perspectives is sending me to the gates," one person wrote. 'It’s a song and he didn’t say anything wrong. Whether he’s talking about being stressed or eating a lot of food, BOTH APPLY. It’s ok, I promise," said another. Overall, Cordae should just be commended for his pen here. It's obvious that he was going for a double entendre and the debate shows he succeeded.
Let us know what you think of this bar from Cordae, in the comments section down below. Do you like his new song with Lil Wayne? What kind of musical and artistic evolution would you like to hear next from Cordae? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.