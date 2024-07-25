Cordae Has Fans In Stitches With This Rod Wave Bar

BYAlexander Cole243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cordae Performs At The Novo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Rapper Cordae performs onstage during the 'From a Birds Eye View' tour at The Novo on March 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
What did Cordae mean?

Cordae is an artist who has been know to deliver some clever bars throughout the course of his career. Overall, it is a huge reason why fans like him. Recently, the artist came through with a brand-new track simply called "Saturday Mornings." This song features Lil Wayne, and so far, the track has been getting some positive reviews. Although there is one bar on the song about fellow artist Rod Wave that has some fans debating exactly what he means.

In the song, Cordae says "feel like Rod Wave, I got a lot on my plate." Initially, fans thought this was some sort of joke about Rod Wave being a large guy, meaning he eats more than the average person. However, some fans have changed their tune, claiming that Cordae may have actually been simply talking about the fact that Rod Wave is always depressed and going through a hard time. In the comments to the post below from The Shade Room, you can see the debate that ensued.

Read More: YG Thanks Cordae After His Daughter Gets Tennis Lesson From Naomi Osaka

Cordae Leaves It Open To Interpretation

"The fact that it can be valid in 2 different perspectives is sending me to the gates," one person wrote. 'It’s a song and he didn’t say anything wrong. Whether he’s talking about being stressed or eating a lot of food, BOTH APPLY. It’s ok, I promise," said another. Overall, Cordae should just be commended for his pen here. It's obvious that he was going for a double entendre and the debate shows he succeeded.

Let us know what you think of this bar from Cordae, in the comments section down below. Do you like his new song with Lil Wayne? What kind of musical and artistic evolution would you like to hear next from Cordae? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Cordae Teases "Saturday Mornings" Collab With Lil Wayne: Watch

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...