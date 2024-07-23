Cordae Teases "Saturday Mornings" Collab With Lil Wayne: Watch

This one is going to be good.

Cordae is due. The rapper has been teasing the release of his third album The Crossroads since 2022. It feels like there's been little traction for the project as of late, but Cordae's latest teaser has restored our hope. The rapper dropped off a video snippet of a song called "Saturday Mornings." The song features a verse from Lil Wayne, and is confirmed to be dropping on Wednesday, July 24. There isn't much rapping to be heard on the snippet, but the beat definitely has us excited for the official drop.

"Saturday Mornings" is produced by BoogzDaBeast and Smoko Ono. It's worth nothing because the beat is absolutely stellar. It's built on a lush soul sample, which perfectly evokes the nostalgic title. The grainy aesthetic of the video teaser also plays into Cordae's vision. There are clips of a kid turning on an old TV set with a bowl of cereal in the foreground. There's also VHS footage of the rapper playing chess on a couch. The most exciting part of the teaser, however, is the brief glimpse we get of Weezy and Cordae together onscreen. The two rappers look like they're having a blast.

Cordae Cites Weezy As One Of His Biggest Influences

Cordae and Lil Wayne have been mutual fans dating back to the last decade. The former was invited on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio back in 2020. "He’s one of the newer artists that I f*ck with, for real, for real," the veteran rapper asserted. "He be spittin." Cordae returned the praise, citing Wayne as one of his biggest influences. "You know how legendary you are," Cordae stated. "I just can't start this sh*t without telling you how much your music means to be as a human being. And how much that sh*t inspired me." The two artists eventually linked up on the 2022 single "Sinister."