Naomi Osaka Praises Cordae For Helping Make Parenting Easy

Naomi Osaka has heaped praise upon Cordae for his role in parenting their daughter, who was born earlier this year. "We built a really good foundation. I don't know if it's because he's just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other's opinions. And if we disagree on something, we talk it out. At the end of the day, we both want what's best for Shai," Osaka told InStyle earlier this week.

Furthermore, Osaka spoke on some of the trials and tribulations of her pregnancy. She revealed that she had tested positive for Group B streptococcus. While it's something that millions of women go through, it can still lead to things like sepsis and stillbirth. Additionally, the sudden childbirth death of Olympian Tori Bowie sparked a lot of anxiety within Osaka. "I was kind of starting to freak out a little bit. There were so many things I wasn't aware of." Osaka said.

Did Osaka And Cordae Break Up?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Naomi Osaka and Cordae attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Osaka's comments appear to indicate that she and Cordae did not break up in October as was previously rumored. A tweet from Osaka had fans speculating that she may have broken up with the rapper. "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," Osaka wrote on social media while also removing any trace of her child's father from her online presence. However, it wasn't the first time that Osaka has hinted at a breakup. On September 27, she wrote "the art of loving yourself" while also liking a post about "walking away from those who don't value you". For Cordae's part, he did not acknowledge Osaka's birthday this week and appeared absent from her celebrations.

The couple has been together since July 2019, when Cordae officially confirmed rumors that had been circulating since April. The pair weathered Osaka's decline from the highest echelon of pro tennis as she suffered injuries and chose to step back to focus on her mental health.

