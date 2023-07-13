“Well, that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program.” This is what Naomi Osaka posted to her Instagram on Thursday, July 13th. The main photo: A picture of her newborn baby girl filling out a tennis-themed onesie. Osaka and her longtime boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed their first baby into the world this week, and the couple couldn’t wait to share the news with social media. The post also included stills from the pregnancy and delivery process, including Osaka in a hospital gown, waiting to start.

One commenter cheekily said, “Baby gonna win 25 slams and drop a #1 album.” It speaks to the powerhouse couple of Naomi Osaka and Cordae. Osaka, taking a break from tennis for her pregnancy, was quickly becoming the best female tennis player in the world. Cordae, on the other hand, has been performing shows and dropping tracks like nobody’s business. Together, they have dominated their respective industries while remaining strong in their relationship. And now they have a beautiful baby girl!

Naomi Osaka & Cordae Are Proud Parents

As for the name of the baby, it had been a secret up until Cordae let it slip during a concert. Via The Huffington Post, the rapper said to the crowd, “Speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago. So I want to dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai. I love you, I’m going back home.” If what he said is true, the baby’s name is Shai, and she seems to be in good health, both she and her proud new mother, Naomi.

As for what Osaka said in her post, it could allude to her triumphant return to professional tennis in 2024. Her goal is to get ready for the 2024 Australian Open. Until that time, she will be plenty busy being a new mom and adapting to having another human in the house. Meanwhile, Cordae will be coming home after a bit of touring to be Dad for a few weeks. Congratulations to the happy, healthy couple!

