Naomi Osaka has been through a lot over the past couple of years. There have been numerous times in which she has gone home early at major tournaments. Furthermore, she has gone through some injuries that have hampered her ability to play at the highest level.

Overall, it felt like Osaka has been completely fatigued by tennis. She has taken various sabbaticals and it remains to be seen if she can be number one again. However, it seems like the answer to that question won’t be answered anytime soon.

Naomi Osaka of Japan attends the post match interview on Day 2 of the Toray Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant

While taking to Twitter today, Osaka revealed she is pregnant with her and Cordae’s first child. This is fairly shocking news, to say the least. In her message to her fans, Osaka noted she won’t play at all this year. Although she will be back in time for the 2024 Australian Open.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Coming back from pregnancy is no easy task. Regardless, Osaka is looking to make it happen, and she certainly has all of the support in the world.

