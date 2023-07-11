According to PEOPLE Magazine and aggregated by @NoJumper on Instagram, Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl. Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed their firstborn into the world today in Los Angeles. Both Osaka and the baby are doing well, as confirmed by sources who told PEOPLE. Cordae and Naomi Osaka announced the pregnancy back in January via Instagram.

The love story between 25-year-old rapper Cordae and 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka began before 2020. The power couple is going strong, with a new addition to the budding family arriving today. Osaka and Cordae aren’t married, but that could be in the works after the birth of their baby girl. As for a potential name for the newborn, Naomi offered a little insight into her thought process to PEOPLE: “We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional.”

How Is The Naomi Osaka & Cordae Family Doing?

Looking to be the best version of herself for her daughter, Naomi has been a huge advocate for mental health. This was especially the case when she decided to take a break from her tennis career, which was on its way to superstardom. She pulled out of all 2023 tennis tournaments and hasn’t played professionally since September 2022. Once she learned she was pregnant, she paused her career aspirations until the 2024 Australian Open. She’ll remain focused on being a rockstar mom for her new baby girl.

As for Cordae, the rapper has been busy with his own career aspirations. He recently released the single “Doomsday,” a collaboration with the late hip-hop artist Juice WRLD. The multi-hyphenate artist is close to obtaining an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award — after winning an Emmy in the spring for the kids’ TV show We the People. He has three Grammy nominations and zero wins so far, but don’t hold it past him to achieve this lofty goal. For now, he and Osaka are going to have their sights on being terrific parents for their daughter. Congrats to the family!

