Juice WRLD just released another posthumous collaboration. This time, he teamed up with Cordae. Renowned music video director and influential creator Cole Bennett has entered into a partnership with Def Jam Recordings. Many may know him from his friendship with the late Juice WRLD or for his company Lyrical Lemonade. As part of this collaboration, Lyrical Lemonade has released its debut single titled “Doomsday.” The track features a highly anticipated and previously unreleased collaboration between Juice WRLD and Cordae. The music video for the single is now available, as well.

When asked about the release, Cordae expressed his tribute to Juice WRLD. “Long Live Juice WRLD,” the rapper said simply. Both Cole Bennett and Cordae built up anticipation for the release through social media posts. This includes the interesting short film “whyrush?” directed by Bennett. This generated excitement and speculation among Lyrical Lemonade’s large subscriber community. Additionally, it excited the wider hip-hop culture.

Juice WRLD And Cordae Shine Together On “Doomsday”

“Doomsday” is a captivating track that brings together the Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae and the late Juice WRLD. It features their skillful wordplay and thought-provoking verses. They are set to music over the iconic Dr. Dre-produced beat of Eminem’s “Role Model.” The song showcases both rapper’s distinct style in a powerful collaboration. The accompanying music video was, of course, directed by Cole Bennett. It creates a visually stunning spectacle, utilizing technology to seamlessly transform Cordae into Juice WRLD and vice versa. All of this happens while chaos unfolds around them.

For those who don’t know, the release of “Doomsday” sets the stage for something much larger. Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming debut full-length album is scheduled to be released later this year. Given the exciting nature of the first single, it’s likely that there will be quite a bit more to look forward to. Fans can anticipate the release more exciting collaborations in the near future. What do you think of the new single? Be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know! Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on Juice WRLD.

Quotable Lyrics:

I smoke ten Js with two hoes that go both ways

Funny how two plus two equals foreplay

Speakin’ of foreplay, had this shit in the hallway with

A nun on Sunday, I guess I’m just too blessed