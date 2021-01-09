doomsday
- MusicBenzino Hypes Eminem Response Track With Iconic Film Reference"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."By Ben Mock
- MusicEminem Disses Coi Leray & Insinuates Benzino Is Gay On "Doomsday Pt. 2"The father-daughter duo caught some strays on Em's Lyrical Lemonade feature, although there's not much new to see here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Declares War On The Apocalypse, Plans Underground Bunker To Rival Elon MuskRick Ross is prepared for the worst.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsJuice WRLD And Cordae Team Up On New Single, "Doomsday"Lyrical Lemonade drops the first single from their upcoming full-length.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureQuestlove Says He's Bought A Farm To Prepare For "For The Next Apocalypse"Questlove says that he's purchased a farm to store his massive vinyl collection and to prepare for an "apocalypse."By Cole Blake
- NewsEnjoy "Doomsday," A Throwback Birthday Tribute To MF DoomA day of doom.By Karlton Jahmal