Benzino Hypes Eminem Response Track With Iconic Film Reference

Benzino is returning to the studio to respond to Eminem. "NO JUMPER INTERVIEW DROPS AT 6 @adam22 RESPONSE TO DOOMSDAY IN 24 HOURS. 😁," the industry veteran wrote on Instagram. However, to add a little bit of flair to the beef, Benzino also included a classic film reference to really sell how he was feeling. His Instagram post included an extended clip from The Godfather: Part III. As Michael Corleone laments his inability to leave the mafia life behind, he utters the classic line "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

The beef between Benzino and Eminem, which dates back to the former's days as editor of The Source, was reignited this week as the Detroit rapper took surprise aim at his old rival. "Doomsday" not only took aim at Benzino, but also roped the ex-journalist's daughter, Coi Leray, into the beef as well. The trio have been trading shots every since the track dropped.

Benzino and Leray have been patching up their often tense relationship over the past year or so. Leray shone in a vibrant performance on the Sprite Stage at Rolling Live Miami on July 22. Amongst the hundreds of fans who showed out to see her perform was her father, Benzino. The founder of The Source, Benzino has been an influential figure in rap and music journalism since the late 90s. However, the pair have never had the best relationship, at least in the public eye. Leray has publicly spoke about how her family was at one time "broke" after Benzino reportedly lostcontrol of The Source. Meanwhile, Benzino's tendency to put his foot in his mouth has often run the risk of hurting Leray's career.

“That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.” tweeted Coi. On top of not wanting to be viewed as a "nepo baby", there have been a few other times when distancing herself from Benzino has seemed like a good idea. Benzino nearly cost Leray her verse of Nicki Minaj's "Blick Blick" after leaking the news on Clubhouse.

