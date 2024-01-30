Benzino Reveals Why He Refuses To Follow Coi Leray On Instagram

Benzino says he doesn't wanna see Coi Leray "twerking" on her Instagram page.

Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration

Benzino says he can’t deal with Coi Leray’s Instagram page. Speaking with Adam 22 on No Jumper, the father of the rapper explained why he has a hard time seeing what she posts on the site.  

“I can’t follow her Instagram because she could be in a bikini twerking or something, I love her to death. I want to be able to visualize her the way I want to visualize her as my daughter, not necessarily as an artist or as Coi.” Adam 22 added: “My mother has followed and unfollowed me a number of times over the years.”

Coi Leray Attends Future's Birthday Celebration

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Coi Leray attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Benzino and Leray have had a publicly complicated relationship for years. In July of last year, Benzino broke into tears while discussing accusations of being a deadbeat father. “I went through a lot, man,” he said on the We In Miami Podcast. “And it was hard for me to be looked upon — like I’ve been called all kinds of sh*t, but a deadbeat dad? Come on, man. I love my daughter, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be known as that, I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter, I raised her. When people say I hate on Coi’s career and jealous and all this, that sh*t is like, man, it’s evil. Because my love is huge for that little girl, man. That’s my little girl, man.”

Benzino On Coi Leray's Instagram Presence

Benzino also addressed his relationship with his daughter on a new song titled, "Vulturius,” which was primarily a response to Eminem’s recent track, “Doomsday Pt. 2.” In doing so, he accused the industry of keeping them divided. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino on HotNewHipHop.

