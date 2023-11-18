Benzino & Coi Leray’s Financial Beef: He Says She Tried To Embarrass Him

Benzino hopped back on Instagram Live to talk about his current struggles with his daughter, Coi Leray. Moreover, he previously expressed a lack of embarrassment at the fact that she recently revealed, concerning that he asked her for money. Now, the media personality explained that he didn't feel embarrassed by this, although he probably won't make that request to his kids again. As such, he asked the haters to back off, or at least to acknowledge that he doesn't care about the backlash. Lastly, the former co-owner of The Source described himself as having "post-traumatic street syndrome," indicating his relationship with cash.

In addition, this spat also went into why Benzino thinks Coi Leray is being dishonest about her upbringing. "She said she slept in cars, she ain't never slept in no f***ing cars," he ranted. "That I knew about, you know. I had my daughter five months out the year. I was with her mother until she was nine, then I had her five months out the year. She lived with me twice, in Atlanta she went to Campbell High School. I was a single dad, and I was taking care of my kids. All of my kids. And her two older brothers by two other men that wasn't mine... looks like she's almost brainwashed. She ain't ever slept in no cars or sold drugs. I don't know why she's running with this narrative."

Benzino Keeps Speaking On Asking His Daughter Coi Leray For Money: Watch

"I wish that he would just respect that," Coi Leray said of the distance in her relationship with her father. "Again, the interview was done in June. I haven’t said anything since but, respectfully, I wish that we could just keep everything offline moving forward. We don’t got to have a relationship but I’m still your kid, it is what it is. So, just respect the fact that what you’re doing is not cool.

"Instead of you congratulating me and be happy for me, you want to go online and try and use me to prove yourself to these people in this industry on why you didn’t get the respect or whatever is it that you deserve,” she continued. “I don’t want to be your clout kid. I rather us, again, just hit me offline." For more news and the latest updates on Benzino and Coi Leray, check back in with HNHH.

