Benzino Slams Busta Rhymes For “Half-Naked” Coi Leray Video, Thinks Angie Martinez Manipulated Her Interview

Last week, Coi Leray sat down with Angie Martinez, opening up about her career, body image, and more. Of course, she also spoke on her relationship with her father Benzino. Coi and her father haven't always seen eye to eye, making for some rough, and public, disagreements from time to time.

The "Players" performer shared that she felt like her father is "envious" of all that she's managed to accomplish. "At first it was rocky, because I felt like he couldn't handle my success," she explained. "[It's] okay because he's human, that's fine," she added, giving The Source personality some grace. Benzino didn't take kindly to his daughter's words, however, and says that he thinks Martinez could be to blame.

Coi Leray's Interview With Angie Martinez

During a recent live stream, he opened up about the impact Coi's words have had on him. He described supporting his daughter since the beginning of her career, taking aim at Martinez in the process. "I know Angie Martinez doesn't like me," he said. "I don't like her either... But to sit there and interview my daughter and manipulate the situation, she knew what she was doing." He went on, claiming that Martinez should have known better than to "play" with people's relationships with their kids. "She was wrong," he added.

Martinez isn't the only person Benzino took issue with in his recent stream either. He also spoke on Busta Rhymes, who starred alongside Coi in a music video for their collab, "Luxury Life." According to Zino, Busta Rhymes should have reached out to him prior to filming. "You don't do no video with my daughter half-naked and, you know, you a grown a** f*cking man," he said. What do you think of Benzino's take on Coi Leray's interview with Angie Martinez? What about his claim that Busta Rhymes should have reached out to him before filming his video with Coi? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

