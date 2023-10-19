Benzino Did Cocaine In A Strip Club Bathroom, Funky Dineva Alleges

Recently, Benzino shared that he's uncomfortable with transgender people. As expected, the controversial comment resulted in some backlash for the 58-year-old, and Funky Dineva was sure to check him. On an episode of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F, the personality opened up about some of his first-hand experiences with the Boston native.

According to Funky Dineva, "Benzino is cool with the gays." So cool, in fact, that he allegedly did cocaine with him in the bathroom of the Blue Flame Lounge strip club in Atlanta. “I’m finna fix his a*s,” he began. “Now this [was] back in the day, so don’t judge me for my past, because I don’t stay there no more. But we both were down there in that naked bar, snorting that cocaine.”

Funky Dineva Recalls Allegedly Doing Drugs With Benzino

“I’ve hung out with Benzino several times," he continued. "It was never an issue.” In addition to his drug use allegations, Funky Dineva also claimed that Benzino is being "shady" when it comes to his alleged relationship with Shauna Brooks. Brooks, a trans woman, came forward in 2022, alleging that he had pursued a sexual relationship with her. While Benzino responded by claiming he's only attracted to cis women, phone calls leaked by Brooks seemed to suggest otherwise.

Benzino then went on a Twitter rant in April, demanding that everyone in the LGBTQ+ community stop hitting on him. “Attention to all in the LGBTQ, abcd!!!” he wrote. “I respect y’all’s movement and your decision to be who you want to be BUT STOP THE WEIRD SH*T WITH THE COMMENTS AND FLIRTING. I’M NOT F*CKING FLATTERED BECAUSE I’M NOT GAY!! RESPECT THAT SH*T AS I RESPECT WHO YOU ARE!!” What do you think of Funky Dineva alleging that he did cocaine in a strip club bathroom with Benzino? What do you think of Benzino's comments about trans people? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

