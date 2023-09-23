Benzino Brags About Wild Sex Life In Salacious Interview

Benzino, former editor of Source and father to Coi Leray, recently opened up about his sex life in an interview with The Danza Project. The 58-year-old was more than happy to brag about some of his past conquests. “I have fucked some of the most beautiful-lest women on this planet. A gang of ’em. I used to be the owner of The Source magazine. Top rappers and top actresses. I like light-skinned, dark-skinned — I love women. I fucked Melyssa Ford at my video shoot. And we kicked it. We went on a date. I flew her from Canada. She’s a real sweet person, you know what I’m saying?" Benzino told the show.

Melyssa Ford is a particularly heavy name for Benzino to drop. Ford has been modeling since the 90s and appeared in many notable music videos. Her credits include Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'" and Sisqó's "Thong Song Remix". However, in recent years, Ford has spoken out about music videos, calling them "demeaning to women". She is currently the co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast and has previously been linked to the likes of Drake and Flo Rida.

Benzino Admits To Being An Asshole At The Source

Speaking of the 90s, Benzino also recently opened up about his time as EIC at Source. Turns out, albeit somewhat unsurprisingly, Benzino was not the nicest of guys. "I had to learn and grow into this because I did not grow up with this. I grew up with other shit. So I was an asshole sometimes. And I know that. I wasn’t right. And that’s not the way to be. You know? You have to try to stay in your lane in certain things. But I was transitioning. And to this day… people still think, you know, I’m that asshole. I was the top of my motherfuckin' food chain. Even [Russell Simmons], Lyor [Cohen], all these n-ggas, Steve [Stoute] and everybody, they all had to answer to somebody," he told My Expert Opinion.

Furthermore, he continued. "I was the top of a damn near $75 million company when n-ggas wasn’t getting money like that. I got that big money first and I was the top of that. So when the Eminem thing came through The Source, at this point it’s getting disrespectful. So how the fuck am I gonna have this n-gga in my magazine? Would you? You’re not gonna put nobody in your magazine to give this n-gga five mics after this n-gga's being disrespectful. You wouldn’t do it, man. Nobody would."

