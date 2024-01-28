Coi Leray Goes Bare For Social Media Thirst Trap After Eminem Diss

Coi Leray's never been a shy social media user, and she realized just how much people love her more sultry content. Of course, it also results in plenty of backlash and criticism, but the balance has definitely turned more accepting in recent months. Moreover, the Massachusetts rapper recently took to social media platforms such as Twitter to share a steamy and revealing new picture. It's a mirror selfie that shows her with some sort of black blanket, but since the room has mirrors on different sides, you can see her from different angles. Most notably, you can see the "Players" hitmaker's scantily-clad backside thanks to this, which got people pretty rowdy.

However, this is particularly notable thanks to recent context around her in the headlines. Furthermore, this thirst trap arrives just a few days after Eminem released a diss track against Coi Leray and her father Benzino, "Doomsday Pt. 2." In it, he basically continues his decades-long attacks against The Source's former co-owner, and also implies that this means he'll never do a feature with his daughter. Plenty of fans on both sides had a lot to say about this, but it's nothing compared to the wild nature of previous disses.

Coi Leray's New Thirst Trap

Still, Coi Leray responded to all of this via social media, and just like this new thirst trap, they suggest that she's letting it slide. "Rap beef is so washed and tired," she expressed. "Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f***ing over all corny as f**k. [person dumping trash emoji]. I got no issues with no one. I'm so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes... if anybody don't like me, that's something they gotta take on with themselves [red heart emoji]. Man who the hell said I wanted a Eminem feature ?? Imagine Eminem on Wanna Come thru?"

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is obviously no stranger to rap beef, which makes this point a tad moot. Regardless, clearly she wants to move on from the whole thing, at least in this instance. Perhaps this is finally what will end the Benzino and Eminem saga. Nevertheless, for more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, stay logged into HNHH.

