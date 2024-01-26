Coi Leray Shades Eminem By Calling Rap Beef "Corny"

Fans obviously brought up that the "Bops" rapper has been in her fair share of feuds, but nonetheless clapped back at a diss from Em.

Some rap beefs are dinosaurs in the industry, and there are few as petty, long-lasting, and innocuous as Eminem versus Benzino. Over the past three decades, the two disrespected each other, called things off, made efforts to build a bridge, and failed to do so sustainably. What's more is that Marshall Mathers' latest diss towards The Source magazine's former co-owner also roped in his daughter, Coi Leray. After folks reacted to Em's diss track, "Doomsday Pt. 2," she came through on Twitter on Friday (January 26) with some thoughts on the concept of rap beef as a whole in her career, which she's ironically never shied away from.

"Rap beef is so washed and tired," Coi Leray told her social media followers, which prompted much debate. "Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f***ing over all corny as f**k. [person dumping trash emoji]. I got no issues with no one. I'm so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes... if anybody don't like me, that's something they gotta take on with themselves [red heart emoji]." Of course, many brought up that she recently feuded with Latto for a hot second before adopting this new perspective.

Coi Leray's Response To Eminem

Regardless, here's what Eminem had to say for Coi Leray and Benzino. "Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh," he spits on "Doomsday Pt. 2." "What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? Arms so short he can't even touch his hands when they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks.

Another Light Jab

"Sorry, I don't mean to upset you, Ben', when I talk about all the debt you in," e went on. "I hear that you been creepin' on the low in them cheap hotels that they catch you in. Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-10, never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn, in a room with one single bed, two men. Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day, but this doesn't bring me no joy to say, guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?" For more news and the latest updates on Eminem and Coi Leray, keep checking in with HNHH.

