In a recent podcast appearance, Coi Leray opened up about her relationship with her father, Benzino. She revealed that it was tough at times growing up with him. Coi says that despite this, she’d ride for her father no matter what. She even says that if Eminem reached out for a collaboration, she’d turn the opportunity down if he didn’t approve. Benzino has long-standing beef with the rapper, and Coi Leray thinks collaborating with him could be a step too far.

“I would sit down with my father, first of all, and bring it up to him,” she said on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion. “I wouldn’t even ask. I’d be like, ‘Yo, listen. This is what happened. I’m not even expecting an answer. I just need to tell you right away.’” The artist also added, “Me and my father could never be speaking for f*****g years. If that was to happen, I’d be like, ‘Hold on, let me just tell you this. Let me bring it to your attention.’ hopefully, he’ll be like, ‘Yo, you know what? Do it.’”

Benzino Has Beef With Eminem

Back in 2022, Benzino took to Twitter, sharing his thoughts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducting Eminem. “Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s,” he wrote. “They have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank.” He also asked, “So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers??” Adding, “GTFOH.”

Coi Leray stuck up for Eminem at the time, sharing her own feelings about the rapper being inducted. “I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness,” she explained. “I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great) Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it,” she wrote on Twitter. He later responded to his daughter coming to Eminem’s defense, writing “As far as the lil [parrot] who keeps talking about love and forgiveness. Well there’s this word called ‘loyalty’ and a commandment that says ‘Honor thy Mother and Father.'”

