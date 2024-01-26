Latto & Coi Leray Fist-Fought, Celebrity Makeup Artist Alleges

According to Akilaface, Latto won.

Latto And Coi Leray

It's no secret that Latto and Coi Leray have had their differences in the past, but according to one celebrity makeup artist, things have even gotten physical between the two femcees. The makeup artist, Akilaface, took to Instagram today to respond to a few of Coi's Tweets about rap beef after Eminem dissed her father, Benzino.

"Rap beef is so washed and tired. Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f*cking over all corny as f*ck," Coi wrote this morning. "I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my grown and sexy vibes… if anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with them selves." According to Akilaface, however, Coi has no room to talk.

Akilaface Responds To Coi Leray

"Coi Leray, BE QUIET," he wrote. "Wasn't you just beefing with Erica Banks and didn't you and LATTO fight less than two months ago... Now rap beef is corny. STOP FAKING." The revelation left many fans curious, prompting the makeup artist to provide more details of the alleged scrap in his comments section. One user asked if the two performers fist-fought, to which he replied, "yes they did and Latto won." He also seemingly claimed to have footage of the alleged incident, though he says he "can't put it out" because it's "not [his] business."

While many commenters are shocked to hear that they allegedly fought, quite a few aren't buying it. Others are urging the makeup artist to stop spilling tea if the alleged altercation isn't any of his business. Neither Latto nor Coi have responded to the allegations at the time of writing. What do you think of celebrity makeup artist Akilaface alleging that Coi Leray and Latto once got into a fistfight? What about his claim that Latto won? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

