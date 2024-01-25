Coi Leray Gets Sensual With Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced Track "Wanna Come Thru"

Coi Leray is an artist who has faced quite a few challenges early on in her career. Overall, she is someone who has persevered a lot. From her father Benzino not supporting her to dead crowds at festivals, Leray has shown a lot of gumption. However, if one thing is certain here, it is that her music is growing at a rapid pace. She knows how to go viral on TikTok, and it has led to some massive hits in 2023. Now, 2024 is here, and Leray is looking to carry forth the momentum the only way she knows how.

In a rapidly changing world, it is important to continue to put up pressure. This is the only way fans are going to keep you in their thoughts. A great way to do this is with frequent releases. Well, Leray has certainly mastered that art. Today, she dropped off a new song called "Wanna Come Thru." This new r&b cut was actually produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. Furthermore, it sees Leray getting into her singing bag.

Coi Leray Back With Some New New

Overall, this is one of Leray's more sultrier tracks. Although sometimes she goes with more of a TikTok vibe, that is not found here. Instead, it feels like more of an r&b cut that everyone can enjoy. There are no gimmicky samples, and for some, that will probably be a good thing.

I lied when I said I was through with you

I'm a real bitch, must be new to you

All of my love was alluding you

Holding you down, I stay true to you

