Coi Leray Struts In The Snow While Dancing To New Song Preview: Watch

Coi Leray's got some new music coming out soon, and she's proving that she doesn't need to be scantily-clad to show off her dance moves. Moreover, on Saturday (January 20), under heavy snow and a lot of layers, she danced to her upcoming single "Wanna Come Through," which producer Mike WiLL Made-It hyped up in the Instagram comments section. It's a pretty fitting cut for the visual, with wintery synths, mid-tempo trap percussion, and soft vocal melodies, so at least we know it'll fit for the season. After all, the Massachusetts MC's prolific social media presence and release schedule means she's always got something to bring for any temperature.

Furthermore, a lot of people are becoming more and more of a fan of Coi Leray's style and aesthetic, especially from a performance standpoint. She's been throwing it back for the 'Gram for a while now, and there certainly aren't as many haters as there were when she first started doing so. In fact, fans want to see a twerking showdown between the "Bops" hitmaker and Megan Thee Stallion one day. Maybe it'll happen, maybe not, but it's unlikely that they've shaken their last rump just yet.

Coi Leray Teases New Song Coming This Week: Watch

Of course, these antics can get some controversy online for their lewd or sexually suggestive nature. Folks may remember when Busta Rhymes had to defend his collaboration with Coi Leray against her own father Benzino after he called Busta out for including her "half-naked" in its music video. "My thing first and foremost is Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me,” he expressed on Way Up With Angela Yee. “You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media ‘cause you got my phone number. I’ve never had to address him about a problem and there’s been plenty of different issues that we’ve actually went through that led to actual violence that we was able to resolve civil and respectfully. But the point that I’m trying to make is up until probably right now, this is not public information.

"I’m not saying this to promote the issue," Busta Rhymes concluded. "I’m saying this to promote how the code of ethics was upheld and how we dealt with issues. We resolved it as men face to face. We wasn’t on social media, we didn’t talk on the radio. But if we really gon’ live by the proper code of ethics that we was raised on, then why you incriminating yourself talking about any conflict that you got with anybody on a social media platform or on a record anywhere? Talk to the person. That’s the grown man thing to do." For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, check back in with HNHH.

