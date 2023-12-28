Coi Leray Shows Off Twerking Skills, Fans Want To See Her Battle Megan Thee Stallion

The internet never misses an opportunity.

Coi Leray has been having herself a pretty amazing year. Overall, in 2023, Leray was able to come out with a new album all while securing some huge hits. Although she may not be firmly in hip-hop these days, she is definitely crafting pop hits. Moreover, she is consistently going viral on TikTok with her music. This has allowed herself to be propelled in ways some thought not possible. She had a lot of haters when she started her career, but these days, she seems to be making all of the right moves.

Furthermore, Coi has been pretty prominent on social media. Overall, she has dropped off a lot of racy photos of herself. However, the fans have been absolutely loving it. This has made her do even more. For instance, in the video below, you can see her twerking to "Soak City" by 310Babii. This is a mega-viral track, and many others have also danced to the track. Having said that, this latest video from Leray has led to some debates after The Neighborhood Talk she could out-twerk any other woman rapper.

Coi Leray On The Gram

Essentially, everyone in the comments section mentioned Megan Thee Stallion. Simply put, the people want to see some sort of competition between these two. As it stands, most are saying Meg would win, although we highly doubt these two would ever partake in such a thing. "Nah Meg is a beasttttt I don’t think nobody topping her," one user said. "My money on Megan and I ain’t finna go back and forth wit yall," said another. Needless to say, quite a debate is being had on all of this.

Let us know what you think of Coi Leray and her music, in the comments section below? Who would you like to see her collaborate with, in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

