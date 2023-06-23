Coi Leray has been readying the release of her second album, COI. The new drop follows an extensive rollout that included the release of several well-received singles and surprising collaborations. There was even a brief feud with Latto. COI serves as the follow-up to her 2022 album, Trendsetter. That album received moderate critical acclaim despite not meeting commercial expectations. However, given the past year’s events, Coi is poised to receive a much better reception than its predecessor.

Coi Leray has achieved an impressive collection of Gold and Platinum records. She has also established partnerships with brands like the WNBA and advocated for greater unity among women in the hip-hop industry. Furthermore, Leray has become a highly sought-after featured artist. Her contribution to the latest Spider-Man soundtrack gained viral attention. She also managed to deliver impressive performances that have enhanced her reputation among fans. All these achievements have set the stage for Coi Leray’s new album to be the breakthrough hit she has been working towards throughout her career. Will it live up to the expectations?

Coi Leray Lets Us Know Who She Is On Her Self-Titled Effort

Coi Leray has been slowly but surely making her mark on the rap industry. With the release of COI, she hopes to showcase her longevity. Following her debut LP Trendsetter, this new project features 16 tracks that are both catchy and engaging. The new album includes guest features from fellow rappers Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke, and grime artist Giggs. Recently, Coi Leray released her single “Bops,” which would be an apt title for the entire album. Fans of her previous effort will no doubt enjoy it.

In a May 2023 interview with XXL, Coi Leray expressed her increased confidence in herself and her music. This came with the release of her second album. She affirmed that she and her label now recognize her undeniable talent. They also believe in her ability to excel in the music industry. Coi Leray also said that she thinks that her music is timeless and has a global appeal. That has further solidified her belief in her artistic abilities. How the album will do commercially remains to be seen. What do you think of the new Coi Leray joint? Let us know in the comments below!

Tracklist:

1. Bitch Girl

2. Bops

3. Make My Day (Feat. David Guetta)

4. Players

5. My Body

6. Get Loud

7. Phuck It

8. Spend It (Feat. Saucy Santana)

9. Don’t Chat Me Up (Feat. Giggs)

10. Run It Up

11. No Angels (Feat. Lola Brooke)

12. Man’s World (Feat. James Brown)

13. Black Rose

14. Radioactive (Feat. Skillibeng)

15. Come And Go