Busta Rhymes Responds To Benzino Calling Him Out For "Half-Naked" Coi Leray Video

Earlier this month, Benzino took to social media to share his thoughts on his daughter Coi Leray's collab with Busta Rhymes. The two of them star in the music video for the track "Luxury Life," which they dropped back in September. According to Benzino, Busta Rhymes never reached out to him prior to filming the video, which he took issue with. "You don't do no video with my daughter half-naked and, you know, you a grown a** f*cking man," he said.

Now, during his recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Busta Rhymes has responded. The performer claims that if Benzino was so concerned about the video, he should have reached out to him himself. He also took the opportunity to bring up some beef they've had in the past, urging Benzino to handle their problems "face to face" instead of on social media.

Busta Rhymes Says Benzino Has His Number

“My thing first and foremost is Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me,” he began. “You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media ‘cause you got my phone number. I’ve never had to address him about a problem and there’s been plenty of different issues that we’ve actually went through that led to actual violence that we was able to resolve civil and respectfully. But the point that I’m trying to make is up until probably right now, this is not public information."

"I’m not saying this to promote the issue, I’m saying this to promote how the code of ethics was upheld and how we dealt with issues. We resolved it as men face to face. We wasn’t on social media, we didn’t talk on the radio. But if we really gon’ live by the proper code of ethics that we was raised on,” Busta Rhymes added, “then why you incriminating yourself talking about any conflict that you got with anybody on a social media platform or on a record anywhere? Talk to the person. That’s the grown man thing to do.” What do you think of Busta Rhymes' response to Benzino calling him out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

