Busta Rhymes Enlists Coi Leray For New Track “Luxury Life”

Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray make a unique duo.

BYAlexander Cole
Busta Rhymes Enlists Coi Leray For New Track “Luxury Life”blur mask

Busta Rhymes is easily one of the biggest legends of the hip-hop world. Throughout his career, he has delivered numerous incredible albums and songs. He is known for being an incredible lyricist who has the flow to match. Overall, his legacy in the game is cemented at this point. He can do pretty much whatever he wants and he can collaborate with whoever he wants. Whether young or old, Busta has pull with multiple generations of artists.

This past week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new song with none other than Coi Leray. Of course, Leray is a much younger artist who doesn't make the same kind of rap as Busta. However, the legend trusted her with his funky new track "Luxury Life," which contains a Jay-Z sample. Below, you can find the music video for this new track. There is a very clear-cut Bonnie and Clyde theme here that works very well.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Chose A Show With Chris Brown Over His Son’s Graduation

Busta Rhymes x Coi Leray

Throughout this funky track, we get some passages in which both artists trade lines. From there, each artist delivers their own verse and they do a great job feeding off of one another. Leray is spitting on this song and it may surprise some people. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes has his usual commanding voice that is always great to hear.

Let us know what you think of this unique new song, in the comments section below. Also, who do you think had the best verse here? Be sure to tell us, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yo, every time that I touch it, you know it's flammable
The game that I be feedin’ you, hope you got some collateral
The way I function, you tryna figure out my mechanicals
Fuck flowers, it's time to give me the whole botanical

Read More: Busta Rhymes’ Chain Is Way Too Big For Him, 50 Cent Tells Him

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.