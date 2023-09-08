Busta Rhymes Enlists Coi Leray For New Track “Luxury Life”

Busta Rhymes is easily one of the biggest legends of the hip-hop world. Throughout his career, he has delivered numerous incredible albums and songs. He is known for being an incredible lyricist who has the flow to match. Overall, his legacy in the game is cemented at this point. He can do pretty much whatever he wants and he can collaborate with whoever he wants. Whether young or old, Busta has pull with multiple generations of artists.

This past week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new song with none other than Coi Leray. Of course, Leray is a much younger artist who doesn't make the same kind of rap as Busta. However, the legend trusted her with his funky new track "Luxury Life," which contains a Jay-Z sample. Below, you can find the music video for this new track. There is a very clear-cut Bonnie and Clyde theme here that works very well.

Busta Rhymes x Coi Leray

Throughout this funky track, we get some passages in which both artists trade lines. From there, each artist delivers their own verse and they do a great job feeding off of one another. Leray is spitting on this song and it may surprise some people. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes has his usual commanding voice that is always great to hear.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yo, every time that I touch it, you know it's flammable

The game that I be feedin’ you, hope you got some collateral

The way I function, you tryna figure out my mechanicals

Fuck flowers, it's time to give me the whole botanical

