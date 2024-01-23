Fredo Bang Isn't Scared Of Benzino Despite Crushing On His Daughter, Coi Leray

Fredo Bang has a big crush on Coi Leray, and he's not afraid of showing it even if her father probably isn't a big fan. Moreover, he recently stopped by VladTV to sit down with DJ Vlad for an interview, on which they discussed a lot of rapid-fire topics. Specifically, they were talking about the Baton Rouge rapper's obsession with Billie Eilish, and Vlad took the opportunity to ask him about his love for the "Bops" hitmaker, too. "She got a face," he said of Coi, and he also commented on how Benzino had expressed a distaste for other rappers dating his daughter. "I don’t give a damn what Benzino got going on," the 27-year-old remarked.

Furthermore, this is what The Source magazine's former co-owner had to say about MCs like Fredo Bang wanting to get with his daughter Coi Leray during an interview with The Gauds Show. "If my daughter brought home Chief Keef, my life is f***ed," Benzino remarked. “And Chief Keef is one of my favorite young artists. 'I’m a Gorilla in a zoo' and all that. But I don’t want my daughter with Chief Keef."

Fredo Bang Speaks On His Crushes With VladTV: Watch

Then, the show's hosts asked him what he'd think of someone like Kendrick Lamar or J. Cole asking for his blessing. "Maybe J. Cole,” Benzino admitted. “You know what? I wasn’t thinking about J. Cole. I could see me and J. Cole kicking it! Coi in there cooking and me and him sitting, watching the game. I could see me and J. Cole doing that… J. Cole a good one." It looks like if Fredo Bang wants to hit on Coi Leray and his other crushes, he's going to have to up his pen game.

Meanwhile, he and DJ Vlad also discussed his relationships with Rod Wave and NBA YoungBoy, the latter of which's collaboration with the former has seemingly cut Fredo out of his bond with Wave. It's disheartening to see, but also sounds like the kind of issue that they could resolve quite easily with a heart-to-heart. Hopefully we get more instances of that in 2024, and perhaps Benzino can revisit the topic. Nevertheless, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Benzino, Coi Leray, and Fredo Bang.

