GloRilla Not Interested In Fredo Bang Or His "Polygamy"

Fredo Bang continues to make passes at GloRilla, and she's made it clear that she's not interested. He recently shot his shot on Twitter, replying to her explanation for her frequently unzipped pants. According to her, her "tw*t too phat" to zip them up without any accidents. Fredo Bang jokingly claimed that he's a part-time gynecologist, urging her to let him know when she's ready to book an "appointment" with him.

During a recent Instagram Live, the 24-year-old hitmaker rejected his advances, advising him to focus instead on the relationships he already has. At the beginning of this year, Fredo Bang welcomed a child with married couple Annie and Sevyn Buffins. "I was able to bring life into the world with two women that were already the best mothers to their first son and that I know for sure will be great mothers to Payton also. It was the best decision I could’ve made. A win is a win," he said of the process in January.

Read More: Glorilla Seems To Confirm Breast Implants & Boyfriend: Watch

GloRilla Shuts Down Fredo Bang's Advances

"Yes, move on Frederick. Go ahead and move on," GloRilla told him. "You got kids and a whole [polygamy] ... You got some whole sh*t going on." His unconventional relationships aren't the only thing holding the Memphis native back, however. She also noted that she's currently in a relationship, which she seemingly confirmed last week. "I got a man," she added. While it remains to be seen whether or not GloRilla's response will deter Fredo Bang, she's certainly made her take on the situation apparent.

Another thing she seemingly made apparent recently was her breast implants, hinting that she got them done during another livestream. "Y'all like my new t***ies?" she asked fans, suggesting that she had them surgically enhanced. What do you think of GloRilla turning down Fredo Bang? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: GloRilla Reveals She Has Never Lost A Man To Another Woman: "I'm Like 15-0"

[Via]