GloRilla Reveals She Has Never Lost A Man To Another Woman: “I’m Like 15-0”

GloRilla is someone who carries themselves with a ton of confidence. Ever since bursting onto the scene, GloRilla has been able to use that confidence to secure a lot of success. From label signings to big collaborations and even awards show appearances, Glo continues to do big things. Overall, her fans love her, and while she may have gone through some missteps, she continues to be a to be reckoned with. Even a feud with the likes of DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat cannot slow her down.

One area in which GloRilla has a ton of confidence is relationships. Although we aren't sure of her status right now, she wants her fans to know that once someone is her man, they don't go anywhere. In the tweet below, reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, Glo spoke on her man-keeping abilities. "Ain't never had a n***a took from me I'm like 15-0," she wrote. Simply put, once she has a man in her life, the man never leaves. Based on her score, she must be the one terminating these relationships.

Read More: GloRilla’s Polaris Halloween Costume Proves She “Can’t Save These H*es”

GloRilla Lets Her Fans Know

In today's day and age, holding onto relationships can be extremely difficult. This is especially true for celebrities. Some people are trying to just take advantage any way they see fit. This leads to some pretty upsetting circumstances. However, it does seem like GloRilla is aware of that, and operates purely on her own terms. Hopefully, she will be able to keep her guard up going forward. The dating world is definitely not easy out there.

With Glo's latest comments in mind, let us know what you think of this mindset, in the comments section below. Do you think it was weird for her to post this unprovoked? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists in the game.

Read More: GloRilla And Central Cee Link Up For Tommy Hilfiger Shoot