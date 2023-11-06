GloRilla And Central Cee Link Up For Tommy Hilfiger Shoot

Hip-hop reaching its 50th year as a genre has been a historical milestone for music overall. After all of these years, it is still standing the test of time. There have been quite a few genres and subsets that have come and gone, and seeing rap continue to thrive is astounding. Many publications and events have been doing features, interviews, and shows to celebrate and now an iconic clothing line is joining in. Tommy Hilfiger has just recruited GloRilla and Central Cee to show off their new clothing line.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that GloRilla has shown off new pieces for the brand that sports navy, red, and white. In fact, the Tommy Jeans Instagram page just posted her and Quavo rocking a collaboration with Avirex. Both rappers were wearing what looked to be white leather varsity-style jackets with Avirex across the chest. Now, she is back, this time with UK drill star Central Cee, to rep hip-hop and '90s fashion.

GloRilla And Central Cee Continue To Blossom

According to Hypebeast, the pieces in this drop are supposed to pay homage to the rappers who popularized the baggy look in that decade. The legendary visionary made a statement about the reasoning for this latest offering. "An iconic anniversary calls for an iconic capsule. With this collection, we celebrate moments in style that defined the '90s hip-hop look and rework them for today. He continues, "I am so excited to work with Central Cee and GloRilla — two modern icons who are bringing the culture's fearless creativity to the next generation."

What are your initial thoughts on Tommy Hilfiger working with GloRilla and Central Cee for the new clothing line celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary? Was this the right move for the brand to bring on these two artists? Are they the hottest rappers on the come-up right now?

