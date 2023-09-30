GloRilla Blasts Twitter Hater Saying She Fell Off, Says She’s Not Going Anywhere

Femcees are at the top of the hip-hop game right now, with GloRilla being one of the biggest stars of the new wave. Between high-profile co-signs and performances, huge hits following "F.N.F.," and a sought-after social media presence, she's starting her career off with fireworks. Still, short-term memory loss is a very real thing online, and many believe that the Memphis rapper already fell off after a couple of months being a bit more under the radar. However, she's not letting any of these assumptions define her right now, and she has no reason to. Moreover, the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker recently clapped back at a hater on Twitter who thinks she's done for.

"Glorilla, we will remember your run from May 2022 through September 2022 but it's over," the cynical listener wrote on the social media platform. In her response, Big Glo was quite blunt and direct, as she tends to be when dealing with trolls online. "I'll never go nowhere & I'll bet every dollar to your name," she responded to this particular tweet. The industry can be pretty fickle, but probably not enough to stop the CMG signee in her tracks.

Read More: GloRilla Makes Fun Of Her Memphis Accent After VMAs Clip Goes Viral

GloRilla Brushes Off Fan Blasting Her Career

What's more is that this commenter didn't even time the tweet properly, because you can't chastise her for a lack of effort. After all, GloRilla just appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art 2 a couple of times, namely alongside Fivio Foreign on the track "Cha Cha Cha." In fact, she's been celebrating the drop on Twitter, engaging with fans that are loving the material and building up hype around it. After dominating on her own for a bit there, it's exciting to hear the 24-year-old step into other artists' spaces and vice versa to further develop her skills and repertoire.

Meanwhile, she's always going to be one massive song away from recapturing the excitement behind her breakout onto the scene. Charisma, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to what made the music special will take Big Glo very far. All that's left to see is how long it takes for the haters to hush up. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on GloRilla.

Read More: GloRilla Hilariously Claps Back At Lil Duval’s “Marry F**k Kill” Tweet