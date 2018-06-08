career ending
- MusicGloRilla Blasts Twitter Hater Saying She Fell Off, Says She's Not Going AnywhereThe Memphis hitmaker still has gas in the tank, and is celebrating some new music drops despite some haters calling her career finished.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Claps Back After Hater Says Drake's Diss Would've Ended His MarriagePusha T wasn't having it.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Prince Clarifies Drake's Unreleased Diss Was "Career-Ending" For Kanye WestJ. Prince told Drake not to release "career-ending blow" after conversation with Kanye.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Declares He's Ending Somebody's Career TodayWho could he be referring to?By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Usurps "The North," Crowd In Montreal Chants "F**k Drake"The War of 1812 may be over, but let King Push have his moment in MTL.By Devin Ch