Aoki Lee Simmons Moving On From Modeling Over "Annoying" Comparisons To Her Mother

Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week: The Show at New York Public Library on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Aoki dropped this bombshell on her social media followers over the weekend.

Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Kimora Lee and the controversial Russell, is calling it quits on her modeling career. According to AllHipHop, the 22-year-old came to this realization that she doesn't have the same destiny as her mom. The latter made a name for herself early on into her journey thanks to some appearances for the likes of Chanel, Fendi, and Valentino. However, it's not like Aoki Lee has been struggling to find opportunities.

She's been able to rack up some impressive accomplishments such as landing on the covers of Bazaar and Elle, for example. But all of her respective milestones are not enough to sway her to continue her modeling run. Aoki Lee revealed to her Instagram followers over the weekend that comparisons and being ruthlessly torn down were ultimately too much to bear. "I think I’m probably wrapping up modeling soon… It’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over and over, ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,’ that’s not a fun time… it’s a hard industry," she explained.

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals What's Ahead For Her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Aoki Lee Simmons arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Later, she would add, "It feels like one big fat comparison all the time. Like, okay, not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me. But it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes," Aoki candidly stated. It's saddening to hear her speak in this manner, but we also applaud her for wanting better for herself, especially mentally. After making this known, she says she is looking forward to exploring a totally different career. For those unaware, she has a degree in international relations from Harvard. At this time, she's looking at something in the government field.

What are your thoughts on Aoki Lee Simmons dropping her modeling career for the reasons she gave? Do you think this will turn out to be a financial mistake? Is working in her now former industry one of the most demanding in the job market? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Aoki Lee Simmons. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.

