Aoki Lee Simmons Seemingly Reacts To Criticism Of Controversial Fling With Older Man

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Aoki Lee Simmons attends Y2K Core Presented by Android at Wynwood Studio on December 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Android)

Aoki's post arrived just after her mother Kimora admitted she was "a little bit embarrassed" by the relationship.

Last month, 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted on a romantic getaway with a much older man, 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Photos of the two of them kissing on the beach quickly circulated online, along with tremendous criticism. Her mother Kimora didn't say much about the situation at the time, but yesterday, she shared her unfiltered take with TMZ.

"She's a young pretty girl," she told the outlet. "And you know, I think that we don't think that the toads that we may kiss [are] gonna be like broadcasted... I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls." The designer went on to admit that she was likely "a little bit embarrassed" by all of the headlines surrounding her daughter. Luckily, she later confirmed she'd have the model's back unconditionally.

Aoki Lee Simmons Posts About "Good Girl Conditioning" After Reportedly Ending Things With Vittorio Assaf

Aoki Lee Simmons at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Now, Aoki has shared what some speculate to be a response to her mother's comments. Today, she posted an Instagram Story featuring a quote by Dr. Nicole LePera. “Good girl conditioning sends a clear message: don’t be too much or want too much,” it begins. “It’s why so many women tolerate misery. May we teach young girls to say no clearly and to disappoint people regularly. May we free her from the generational cycle of being polite & easy.”

Others think Aoki's post wasn't specifically directed at her mother, but instead at the countless online critics of her former fling. What do you think of Kimora Lee Simmons' take on her daughter Aoki's relationship with an older man? What about Aoki's latest post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

