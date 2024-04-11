Aoki Lee Simmons' Instagram Gets Reflective After Vittorio Assaf Fling Ends

With how expensive things are these days, it's not uncommon to hear men and women expressing sentiments about wanting a sugar daddy or mommy. How serious they are depends on the individual, and while some couldn't fathom trading their time (or body) in exchange for money, others are keen to have their bills paid and live lavishly on another's time. This past week there's been speculation that 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons is part of the latter category. She was recently on vacation in the tropics with a man 44 years her senior.

65-year-old Vittorio Assaf and the model have reportedly since gone their separate ways. Simmons hasn't said too much about the scandal online. Her mother, Kimora Lee, insinuated she was unimpressed with her daughter's antics. Interestingly, Aoki's father, Russell Simmons, wasn't phased by the massive age gap. This is potentially because he and his ex-wife came together under similar circumstances, and calling his offspring out would look hypocritical. As she goes through the motions of allegedly being single again, Simmons has been sharing some reflective thoughts on her Instagram Story.

Aoki Lee Simmons Finds Solace in Chloe Sevigny’s Words

Another woman in the public eye, Chloe Sevigny, seems to have summed up how Simmons is feeling beautifully in an old letter she wrote about being a young woman in New York. "I do know for my mom it was very terrifying, but I checked in a lot, and my dad would always remind her that there was more good in the world than bad," the American Horror Story actress recalled, admitting to experimenting with acid, ecstasy and candyflipping, but "never cocaine." When sharing the post on her page, the black-haired beauty added, "Her words [are] also mine [at this point]." As DailyMail notes, the black-haired beauty moved to Brooklyn when she was 20 after graduating from Harvard University.

Aoki Lee Simmons has been dealing with internet trolls long before launching her fling with Assaf. For the most part, haters find joy in picking apart the 21-year-old's body, going so far as to accuse her of being anorexic. As a result, Simmons says she's losing out on modelling work which has been understandably frustrating. Read how the nepo baby deals with negativity online at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

