Aoki Lee Simmons' Instagram Gets Reflective After Vittorio Assaf Fling Ends

Having two famous parents comes with undeniable privilege, but it's not all roses and rainbows for Aoki.

BYHayley Hynes
Link Copied to Clipboard!
46 Views
HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

With how expensive things are these days, it's not uncommon to hear men and women expressing sentiments about wanting a sugar daddy or mommy. How serious they are depends on the individual, and while some couldn't fathom trading their time (or body) in exchange for money, others are keen to have their bills paid and live lavishly on another's time. This past week there's been speculation that 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons is part of the latter category. She was recently on vacation in the tropics with a man 44 years her senior.

65-year-old Vittorio Assaf and the model have reportedly since gone their separate ways. Simmons hasn't said too much about the scandal online. Her mother, Kimora Lee, insinuated she was unimpressed with her daughter's antics. Interestingly, Aoki's father, Russell Simmons, wasn't phased by the massive age gap. This is potentially because he and his ex-wife came together under similar circumstances, and calling his offspring out would look hypocritical. As she goes through the motions of allegedly being single again, Simmons has been sharing some reflective thoughts on her Instagram Story.

Read More: Russell Simmons Unphased By Shocking Age Gap In Daughter's Relationship

Aoki Lee Simmons Finds Solace in Chloe Sevigny’s Words

@aokileesimmons/Instagram Story

Another woman in the public eye, Chloe Sevigny, seems to have summed up how Simmons is feeling beautifully in an old letter she wrote about being a young woman in New York. "I do know for my mom it was very terrifying, but I checked in a lot, and my dad would always remind her that there was more good in the world than bad," the American Horror Story actress recalled, admitting to experimenting with acid, ecstasy and candyflipping, but "never cocaine." When sharing the post on her page, the black-haired beauty added, "Her words [are] also mine [at this point]." As DailyMail notes, the black-haired beauty moved to Brooklyn when she was 20 after graduating from Harvard University.

Aoki Lee Simmons has been dealing with internet trolls long before launching her fling with Assaf. For the most part, haters find joy in picking apart the 21-year-old's body, going so far as to accuse her of being anorexic. As a result, Simmons says she's losing out on modelling work which has been understandably frustrating. Read how the nepo baby deals with negativity online at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Aoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her Body

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 CollectionPop CultureKimora Lee Simmons Seems Fed Up With Daughter Aoki & Her 65-Year-Old Boyfriend
Russell and Aoki Lee SimmonsPop CultureRussell Simmons’ Daughter Aoki Threatens To Get A Sugar Daddy If He Doesn’t Raise Her Allowance In Resurfaced Clip
Y2K Core Presented By AndroidPop CultureAoki Lee Simmons Drops Her Partner After Scrutiny Of Their 44-Year Age Gap: Report
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 - ArrivalsPop CultureAoki Lee Simmons Addresses Romantic "Baecation" With 65-Year-Old Man