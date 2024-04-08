Russell Simmons Unphased By Shocking Age Gap In Daughter's Relationship

Russell Simmons isn't phased that his 21-year-old daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, is dating 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. Speaking to TMZ about the age gap in their relationship, Russell revealed that Aoki gave him a heads-up about the situation. He remarked: "I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices. All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

Prior to the conversation with TMZ, Russell appeared to comment on the situation with a post on Instagram for his daughter. "Love you always im always waiting for any call any time," he wrote in part. Paparazzi spotted Aoki and Assaf engaged in some passionate PDA in St. Barts, last week.

Russell Simmons & Aoki Pose Together In New York City

Despite the support from Russell, fans on social media are not happy about the relationship. In the comments of the Def Jam co-founder's aforementioned post, one user wrote: "Russell! You over there being zen, stretching, and meditating. Meanwhile, your daughter is letting some man older than you get at her! Get back to your black daddy roots and let that old man know 'not with your daughter.' Cmon now. You ain't always been hollyweird. Wake up. Get yo child." Others did come to his defense. "How bout everyone mind their business and let ppl heal on their time. Don’t none of yall know the pressure of having to raise a child in the spotlight, all while being condemned," one fan said. It's unclear how the couple met but they seem to be hitting it off despite the backlash.

Russell Simmons Shares Post For His Daughter

