38-Year-Old Draya Michele Takes A Stroll With 21-Year-Old Jalen Green, Social Media Reacts

Earlier this week, rumors began to swirl after Draya Michele was spotted out with Jalen Green. The Houston Rockets player is 21-years-old, marking a 17-year age gap between him and Michele. It’s unclear whether or not the duo is romantically involved at this point, or if their meetup was merely platonic. The two appear to be keeping a pretty fair distance from each other based on the photos, so talk about them being an item is all purely rumors. Either way, social media users are, of course, speculating.

Users have a lot to say about the recent photos, with many feeling as though their age gap is inappropriate. Michele has two children, and one of them, her oldest son, is strikingly close in age to Green. This is something some social media users are taking issue with. With that being said, it’s possible that Green is simply a friend of her son’s. The Basketball Wives star is also known for her previous relationship with another athlete, former pro cornerback Orlando Scandrick. The 38-year-old, as expected, is receiving some criticism for playing the field.

Draya Michele’s Rendez Vous With Jalen Green

The young NBA player, on the other hand, only began playing for the Houston Rockets in 2021. He’s been making headlines as of late for another controversial move. Last month, a clip of the 21-year-old “humping” one of his former teammates began circulating. In the clip, he’s seen pretending to have sex with Josh Christopher. The two men are seen laughing after the act, making it clear that they were only joking around. Regardless, the clip sparked a bit of a debate surrounding Green’s sexuality.

A lot of the current online chatter surrounds said “humping” video. Some feel as though being spotted with Michele is an attempt to “beat the allegations” that he’s homosexual. Others suggest that this could be a PR move on Michele’s part.

Social Media Reacts

I know it’s just a PR stunt but you making it hard to defend you @drayamichele 😒 — NEW WORLD ORDER🫠 (@4evapros) August 5, 2023

Bruv what is Draya Michele doing — Jalen Reeves (He/Him) (@JalenReeves_10) August 5, 2023

Jalen Green’s team know they can do some damage control on that situation. Folks went and paid draya. I know thats right. — Spend The Money (@evansmillionare) August 5, 2023

Jalen green & the nba using Draya to negate away from that humping video — Ari Lennox stan account (@sonotmyburner) August 5, 2023

“jalen green not beating those allegations” and if he was gay/bi what would that change? — أمين (@angrybIack) August 5, 2023

Draya dating Jalen Green bro she like 40 he like 21 if that was other way around they be calling the man a preda…nvm — Omar(Big Mo)🇸🇱 (@MoTheRipper) August 5, 2023

Jalen Green tryin get niggas to forget that video by popping out with Draya lol — Washed 🐐 (@YBeJeff) August 5, 2023

jalen green didnt turn 18 yesterday hes a grown adult — 🍁🇱🇹 (@BARNESSZN_) August 5, 2023

