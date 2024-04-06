Aoki Lee Simmons Addresses Romantic "Baecation" With 65-Year-Old Man

According to sources, they're simply “enjoying each others’ company."

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
848 Views
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 - Arrivals

Earlier this week, Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation with her rumored new boo. In photos making their rounds online, the 21-year-old is seen smooching 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf on a beach in St. Barts. Fans figured the duo's romance had been confirmed by their PDA, however, she's seemingly denying it.

During a recent chat with followers on Instagram Live, Aoki received a question about the alleged baecation, and responded by insisting she was on the trip with her "friends." While it certainly appears that she and Assaf are much more than that, it appears as though she's looking to keep the fling on the low for now. She shared some photos from the trip in the same bikini she was spotted kissing Assaf in, though he's nowhere to be found on her feed.

Read More: Aoki Lee Simmons Net Worth 2024: What Is The Daughter Of Russell Simmons & Kimora Lee Worth?

Aoki Lee Simmons Says She Went To St. Barts With "Friends"

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Aoki and Assaf are “enjoying each others’ company," and fans aren't happy. Countless users are criticizing the apparent age gap relationship in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, accusing her of being with him for his money. "Absolutely gross," one critic writes. "She’s 21 and can do what she wants however there is no reason for this. No amount of money. And he’s EXTRA wrong." Some fans are coming to her defense, however, defending her right to date whoever she chooses. Aoki has yet to address the backlash related to the rumored relationship.

What do you think of Aoki Lee Simmons' rumored new boyfriend, Vittorio Assaf? What about her response to a question about their trip to St. Barts? Do you think they deserve all the backlash they're receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Aoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her Body

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The ShowsRelationshipsAoki Simmons: Learn About Russell Simmons's Daughter
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The ShowsRelationshipsAoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her Body
Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation - VIP DinnerRelationshipsAoki Lee Simmons Responds To Backlash: "It's Pathetic"
Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and MotorolaRelationshipsKimora Lee Simmons & Daughter Aoki Expose Russell Simmons' Disturbing Behaviour