Aoki Lee Simmons Addresses Romantic "Baecation" With 65-Year-Old Man

Earlier this week, Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation with her rumored new boo. In photos making their rounds online, the 21-year-old is seen smooching 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf on a beach in St. Barts. Fans figured the duo's romance had been confirmed by their PDA, however, she's seemingly denying it.

During a recent chat with followers on Instagram Live, Aoki received a question about the alleged baecation, and responded by insisting she was on the trip with her "friends." While it certainly appears that she and Assaf are much more than that, it appears as though she's looking to keep the fling on the low for now. She shared some photos from the trip in the same bikini she was spotted kissing Assaf in, though he's nowhere to be found on her feed.

Aoki Lee Simmons Says She Went To St. Barts With "Friends"

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Aoki and Assaf are “enjoying each others’ company," and fans aren't happy. Countless users are criticizing the apparent age gap relationship in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, accusing her of being with him for his money. "Absolutely gross," one critic writes. "She’s 21 and can do what she wants however there is no reason for this. No amount of money. And he’s EXTRA wrong." Some fans are coming to her defense, however, defending her right to date whoever she chooses. Aoki has yet to address the backlash related to the rumored relationship.

What do you think of Aoki Lee Simmons' rumored new boyfriend, Vittorio Assaf? What about her response to a question about their trip to St. Barts? Do you think they deserve all the backlash they're receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

