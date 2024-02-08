Aoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her Body

The model admitted on IG Live that she sometimes accidentally pins people's rude comments when trying to block them.

BYHayley Hynes
Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2023 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Much like every other celebrity who's been on the internet long enough, Aoki Simmons is tired of reading other people's opinions about her. During an Instagram Live session earlier this week, the black-haired beauty addressed some people making their presence felt in her comments in seriously uncomfortable ways. "Ew, don't. I'm blocking you," she said upon reading the troll's comment. Unfortunately for Simmons, while quickly moving her fingers to get rid of the negative energy in her stream, she accidentally drew more attention to her hater.

"Guys, you do know that I'm like, a human being," she reminded followers tuning in. "So, sometimes I mean to block a really mean comment and then I pin it on accident," Simmons said while riding in the car. "To whoever was making fun of my body, sorry I pinned your comment. Now I blocked you," the model added before putting out a call to any actual supporters watching and wanting to be a moderator for her. "I don't like mean comments about my body, I don't like gross, sexual comments," Aoki shared of who she expects to be blocked.

Read More: Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughter Aoki Expose Russell Simmons' Disturbing Behaviour

Aoki Simmons Addresses Negativity on IG Live

It's unclear exactly what comments left Simmons feeling upset about her body, but blogs reposting the footage are filling with responses indicating weight loss has people expressing concern about the 21-year-old. "Acting like [people] that support you can't see your weight decrease and how alarmingly thin you are is delusional. Not all comments are negative," one Instagram user wrote under @livebitez's upload.

If you're curious about how Aoki Simmons landed herself in the public eye from such a young age, you'll want to read our breakdown of her mom, Kimora Lee's iconic Baby Phat fashion brand. With the help of her daughters, the designer has been able to repopularize her streetwear clothing in recent years. Check that story out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Baby Phat: Kimora Lee's Dream, A Cultural Phenomenon

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.