Cardi B Claps Back At Body Shamers, Says Cosmetic Surgery Needs To Be Maintained In The Gym

Cardi B, known for her unfiltered personality and fierce clapbacks, recently found herself responding to a critic who questioned the authenticity of her gym sessions. The Grammy-winning rapper had shared a photo of herself working out in the gym, showcasing her dedication to fitness. However, a fan reposted the image with a comment insinuating that Cardi, like many influencers, might be relying on surgery rather than putting in the effort at the gym. However, Cardi B has been vocal about cosmetic surgery and has made it clear she's not against it.

In her typical fashion, Cardi B wasted no time in setting the record straight. Addressing the comment head-on, she replied, "How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much, so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle, and you can’t lipo it, the only thing you can do is work it out! THAT'S WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!"

Cardi B Claps Back

Moreover, Cardi's response sheds light on a broader issue in the world of influencers and celebrities, where there is often speculation about the authenticity of their fitness journeys. In an era where image is carefully curated on social media, Cardi B's transparency about her procedures and the challenges she faces in maintaining her physique stands out. "People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, your insecure about yourself, or you hate yourself," Cardi said during an interview on the Jason Lee Podcast. "And that's just not the truth. I just be feeling like, if I want to correct something, I want to do a little something, something, I don't give a f**k. I'm going to do it."

This clapback not only defends Cardi B against baseless accusations but also serves as a reminder that everyone's fitness journey is unique. Cardi's openness about her procedures and the struggle to maintain a specific physique in the face of societal expectations adds a layer of authenticity to her public persona. It's a powerful statement against body shaming and a call for understanding the complexities of individual health and fitness goals. In a world where body image is often scrutinized, Cardi B's unapologetic response not only shuts down the haters but encourages a more honest and open conversation about the realities of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, one that goes beyond superficial judgments and embraces the diversity of personal fitness journeys.

