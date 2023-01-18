Cardi B discussed getting cosmetic surgery during her appearance on the Jason Lee Podcast on Monday. She says that the decision is not one born out of insecurity about her own body.

Lee began by asking Cardi how she came to the decision to go under the knife. In doing so he recalled the topic being mentioned at Kris Jenner’s house: “Cause I remember the time we were at Kris’ [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?”

“No, I called a couple of people that she gave me,” Cardi countered.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

As for when Cardi realized she wanted to get work done, she explained that she’s always wanted to “do certain things.”

She elaborated: “People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, your insecure about yourself, or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth. I just be feeling like, if I want to correct something, I want to do a little something, something, I don’t give a fuck. I’m going to do it.”

Cardi B is frequently outspoken about getting cosmetic surgery. She recently vented on social media about having had biopolymers fillers taken out. Cardi has also admitted to getting breast implants and has said she wants a tummy tuck.

In addition to cosmetic surgery, Cardi also discussed where she was when she learned of Takeoff’s passing, her struggles with anxiety, Quavo’s “Messy” track with Takeoff, and much more.

Check out her interview with Jason Lee below.

