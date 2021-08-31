cosmetic surgery
- TVDr. Miami Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Cosmetic Surgeon Worth?Exploring Dr. Miami's transformative impact on plastic surgery and social media, shaping a modern approach to cosmetic procedures.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureHas Summer Walker Had Cosmetic Surgery? Fans Debate Singer's Shower Thirst TrapFans weren't overly thrlled with Walker's intimate video.By Ben Mock
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At Body Shamers, Says Cosmetic Surgery Needs To Be Maintained In The GymCardi has been open about her cosmetic surgeries.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Dissolves Face Fillers As She Continues On Her Spiritual Healing JourneyEarlier this week, the reality starlet advised her followers against getting silicone injections in their butt while getting hers taken out.By Hayley Hynes
- GramAri Fletcher Details Upcoming Waist Slimming ProcedureThe business owner plans to be snatched before summer hits.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Confirms Liposuction & Botox, Says She's Done With Cosmetic Procedures...For NowOn her TikTok page, the Italian-American has been very open about her plans to embrace aging.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMadonna Checks Critics, Calls Out "Ageism" After GrammysPeople weren't kind when they made fun of her Grammy appearance, but the music icon clapped back.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Explains Decision To Get Cosmetic SurgeryCardi B discussed getting cosmetic surgery on the "Jason Lee Podcast."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Baby Believes BBLs May Be Going Out Of StyleThe rapper says these days, it seems as if everybody is going under the knife for a new shape.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Stomach Tightening Treatment: "Painful But Worth It"Kim Kardashian let fans in on a "game changer."By Rex Provost
- MusicBandMan Kevo Details Having Lipo, Says Rappers Won't Admit To Having Same SurgeryHe showed off before and after photos and said he's been working out, but losing the weight in his stomach has been difficult.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Is Tired Of People Bringing Up Her Cosmetic Surgery: "It's Getting Old"When a social media user tried to compliment her while saying the rapper had a nose job, Cardi detailed her rhinoplasty.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent's GF Jamira Haines Blasts People Accusing Her Of Having Cosmetic SurgerySomeone accused her of getting her nose worked on and she issued a clap back on social media.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyson Beckford Reacts To Rumors That Drake & Kanye Got Lipo, Says He's "Built Different"Funk Flex previously suggested that Drake, Kanye, and LL Cool J received liposuction and Beckford says there is "no way" he could do the same.By Erika Marie
- GramK. Michelle Warns The COVID-19 Vaccine Doesn't "Mix Well" With SiliconeThe singer continues to issue warnings about cosmetic surgery as she discusses the potential of being sick from the vaccine.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Admits What Type Of Work She's Had Done, Says She Wants A Bigger ButtBhad Bhabie says she wants to get a bigger butt and admits which cosmetic procedures she's had done.By Alex Zidel