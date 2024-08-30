Bobbi Althoff Slams Critics Accusing Her Of Overdoing Cosmetic Procedures

According to Bobbi Althoff, she's only gotten lip filler.

Bobbi Althoff is someone who never fails to receive a great deal of hate regardless of what she does. She quickly rose to fame for her Really Good Podcast episodes featuring Drake, Funny Marco, and more, and has been interviewing high-profile people ever since. While it's clear that Althoff isn't going anywhere, critics continue to have something negative say, whether it be about her actual content or simply her appearance.

Recently, for example, she hopped online to set the record straight on those accusing her of going overboard with cosmetic procedures. She clarified that she's only gotten lip filler, explaining that other changes in her appearance could be the result of weight gain. According to her, she put on a few pounds after she stopped breastfeeding her daughter, which is to be expected.

Bobbi Althoff Sets The Record Straight

Bobbi Althoff speaks during VeeCon 2024 on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

"I am so tired of all of the comments of people saying, ‘She ruined her face’ and ‘She can’t even move her face; it’s so frozen. She has so much filler," she began. “The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler on my upper lip, OK? That is it... I do not have cheek filler, but you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight, and that’s because a year ago I was breastfeeding all the time and when I stopped, I put on about 20 pounds, and a lot of that went into my face.”

Althoff went on, noting how haters will criticize her appearance whether or not she addresses her insecurities with cosmetic procedures. “We all know I did it. We can all see it. You guys aren’t f*cking stupid. So, f*cking, you don’t need to comment it. Don’t make this weird," she added. What do you think of Bobbi Althoff firing back at critics accusing her of going overboard with filler? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

