Bobbi Althoff Breaks Silence On Deepfake AI Nude Leak

Bobbi Althoff is someone who has exploded in terms of popularity over the past year or so. Overall, there is a very good reason for this. She has risen up the ranks quickly in the podcast space. She has been able to interview massive stars like Drake, and has more interviews coming down the pipeline. However, she has also had her fair share of controversies. For instance, some people believe her rise isn't exactly authentic. She has been dubbed an "industry plant" on numerous occasions, and it has led to scrutiny over whether or not she has earned her place in the industry.

What we can all agree on, however, is that it is never okay to leak photos or videos of anyone. Unfortunately, that is exactly what Bobbi Althoff went through last night. Although the video being shared was made with artificial intelligence, there were still some people trying to do nefarious things with it. Fans on social media were disgusted that the video existed, and it led to discourse on AI. Following the scandal, Bobbi took to her Instagram story and made sure to confirm that the video is, indeed, not her.

Bobbi Althoff Gives Her Response

"Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I'm trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated," she wrote. People were trying to say that the video was, in fact, real, so it makes sense that she would come out and set the record straight. Whether or not she seeks legal action, remains to be seen. No matter what, it is clear that this kind of thing is running rampant right now. Women are being targeted more than ever before, and more laws are needed to stop it from happening.

