Bobbi Althoff Becomes Latest Victim Of AI Nudes Trend, Fans Call For Legal Action

Bobbi Althoff has become a massive star in the podcasting industry over the last few months. Overall, it began when she interviewed Funny Marco and Drake in a matter of weeks. Subsequently, she interviewed a plethora of other rappers and even businessmen like Marc Cuban. Eventually, some felt like she fell off amid accusations that she was an industry plant. However, she is in the midst of a comeback thanks to new interviews with artists like Wiz Khalifa and even boxer Ryan Garcia.

Unfortunately, Althoff was trending for all of the wrong reasons on Tuesday night. Numerous blue-check accounts on Twitter said that they had leaks of Bobbi Althoff and that they would be sending them to anyone who liked their posts. Eventually, the video began making the rounds. Subsequently, Twitter users quickly realized the video was a deepfake that was created using artificial intelligence. It was a truly disgusting display, and it led to numerous calls for some sort of legal action.

Bobbi Althoff Defended Online

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: TikTok Creator & Dj, Bobbi Althoff attends the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

AI nudes and deepfakes of women have become a massive problem as of late. Artificial intelligence is now more realistic than ever before, and it has created massive issues. Privacy is being disrespected en masse, and the general public has had enough. "The bobbi althoff, adin ross, rubi rose, and sydney sweeney leaks should concern everyone about the effects of deepfake ai sh*t ain’t funny," one person wrote. "AI is being used against women & girls, i [really] hope she takes legal action," said another.

Hopefully, the videos will get taken down before more damage is caused. Let us know what you think about the pitfalls of AI, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

