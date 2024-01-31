Keke Palmer Calls Bobbi Althoff An "Industry Plant" To Her Face

Keke Palmer is someone who has been grinding for a very long time in the entertainment industry. Overall, she has been in it ever since she was young, and has spent over 20 years building her cache. When you have been working for so long, you start to gain a complete understanding of how the industry works. You can sniff out what is going on at a pretty efficient rate and your BS radar is usually off of the charts. For instance, if someone is an "Industry Plant," you can probably immediately tell, from a mile away.

One person who has not been able to escape the industry plant allegations is none other than Bobbi Althoff. The podcaster got some massive interviews with the likes of Drake, Funny Marco, and even Offset. However, many felt like this was not deserved given how she kind of came out of nowhere. During an episode of Baby This Is Keke Palmer, Palmer got to speak to Althoff and the two got into the whole industry plant thing. As you will see below, Palmer called Althoff a plant to her face.

Keke Palmer Is Just Kidding...Or Maybe Not

To be fair to Palmer, it was framed as a curiosity more than an actual accusation. Palmer noted how she has been in the industry for over 20 years and that Althoff has only been working for a few months. Althoff subsequently defended herself by noting that she has actually been working for more than a "minute." That said, the damage has already been done when it comes to Althoff's perception as an "industry plant." The fans believe what they believe, and her quick rise is indicative of an interesting trend.

Let us know what you think of Althoff, in the comments section below. Is being an industry plant a bad thing, or does it even matter at all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always make sure to keep you informed.

