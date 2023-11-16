Keke Palmer’s 3 Highest-Grossing Movies

Keke Palmer, a name synonymous with versatility in Hollywood, has carved a unique space in the entertainment industry. From her early days as a child actress to her evolution into a multifaceted performer, Palmer has showcased a range of acting prowess that spans genres and styles. Notably, her voice acting roles have marked her as a significant contributor to some of the highest-grossing animated films of recent times. Her ability to imbue animated characters with depth and personality endeared her to audiences worldwide. It also underscored her status as a dynamic and adaptable talent in the film industry.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Continental Drift, the fourth installment in the beloved Ice Age series. It is a testament to the franchise's widespread appeal, grossing a staggering $879.8 million worldwide. In this animated adventure, Keke Palmer lent her voice to Peaches. The character added a fresh dynamic to the established ensemble. Her portrayal of Peaches—a spirited and adventurous young mammoth—resonated with audiences. This was especially for younger viewers, for its relatable portrayal of adolescent challenges and aspirations.

Palmer's ability to convey emotion and depth through voice acting contributed significantly to the character's popularity and the film's success. This performance showcased her versatility as an actress. It further cemented her role in one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of the decade.

Lightyear (2022)

In 2022, Keke Palmer ventured into the vastness of space with her role in Lightyear. It was an animated sci-fi adventure that garnered around $218.8 million globally. As Izzy Hawthorne, Palmer breathed life into a courageous and complex character, enhancing the film's narrative depth. Her performance added a layer of emotional resonance to the story, connecting with audiences of all ages. Palmer's involvement in Lightyear demonstrated her continued relevance in the film industry and her ability to adapt to diverse roles. It further solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

The fifth installment of the Ice Age series, Ice Age: Collision Course. This also saw Keke Palmer reprising her role as Peaches, contributing to the film's impressive global gross of over $402.1 million. Her character's journey, evolving from a young mammoth in Continental Drift to a more mature and independent individual in Collision Course, resonated with the audience, mirroring the growth many viewers had experienced alongside the franchise.