Keke Palmer Preaches A Winning Mentality Amid The Never-Ending Drama With Darius Jackson

One of the biggest continuous pop culture headlines of 2023 bleeds into the new year. We are harkening back to the bombshell that was the tumultuous relationship between Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer. The fitness trainer and multi-talent were a thing throughout the year. Of course, who can forget the viral video of Keke getting a little too close for comfort with Usher at a show? It led to a reaction from Darius online that was met with tons of backlash.

Then, it spiraled further when video evidence emerged of Keke's ex walking into her home and getting physical with her. Restraining orders and sole custodies of children were filed, it was just a mess. Since that all went down, Palmer has relentlessly spoken about the situation on her social media platforms in various ways. She is back to do more of the same.

Keke Palmer Goes IN

This one is quite long, so here are some of the key points from it. She writes, "'How can I hate black women when I date them?' Very easily actually, so glad you asked the question! It's very easy to date someone you don’t respect when you are looking for ways to feel better about yourself. Even if you are less successful than said woman, there is still a history of propaganda that tells you, you will always be better than she is. Keke goes further, "You may think you have created a win win scenario for yourself to finally be "better" than someone! This is when the one sided competition begins. But the gag is, you can’t break a spirit that’s already been broken OPEN." At the end, she tells all of her troubled women out there to be strong and continue to win in different ways.

