ScarLip & NLE Choppa Open Our First "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update Of 2024: Stream

Welcome to 2024, and to sum up all the great opening releases this week from the best in hip-hop and beyond, we've got you covered with our first Fire Emoji playlist update of the year. Leading the way is the new remix of ScarLip's "Blick" featuring NLE Choppa, an aggressive and Jersey club-inspired cut. With wild vocal delivery, a banging beat, and infectious piano lines, this will kick off the year with a bang. In addition, we also have The Game, Big Hit, and Hit-Boy's surprise collab album, Paisley Dreams. Moreover, its title track is particularly skillful, and demonstrates a compelling balance of boisterous bars and reflective remarks.

Also on Fire Emoji this week is the new song from Pooh Shiesty, the menacing "Federal Contraband 2," which actually dropped on Christmas Day last year. It still carries its lengthy energy over into 2024 with what sounds like a relentless verse from jail from the Memphis MC. Moving over to Michigan, we have Detroit rapper Veeze and Gallery Provence teaming up for a new record, "WORST." It's a punchline-heavy, rapid, and similar to Shiesty, non-stop performance with an ethereal but tough-as-nails beat.

Along the same high-tempo and bar-heavy vein, BLP KOSHER just released a new song, "Dreidel Bop." The Florida native's infectious charisma, creative wordplay, and slew of pop culture references makes this as fun as it is engaging to sit down and break down its verses. As for the best offering on Fire Emoji this week (in this writer's opinion), Erick The Architect and the legendary George Clinton blessed us with "Ezekiel's Wheel." It's a slow-burning but funky track with lyrical perseverance, woozy embellishments, and a dreamy and intoxicating sonic atmosphere.

Rounding out our update is Lil Tecca's mellow and cavernous new single, "Down With Me." Finally, we wanted to shout out Fredo Bang's emotive and drowsily heart-ached "Come Thru." Let us know in the comments section which of these Fire Emoji picks was your favorite– and what else we missed this week, too. Check out the playlist above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest amazing music releases around the clock.

