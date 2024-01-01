The Game, Big Hit & Hit-Boy Drop Dual Music Video For "Paisley Dreams / P Fiction": Stream

The two crisp and compelling West Coast cuts come from the trio's new collaborative nine-track EP to start the year, "Paisley Dreams."

The Game and father-son duo Big Hit and Hit-Boy just kicked off 2024 with a bang with their surprise nine-track EP, Paisley Dreams. The project emerged from a random studio session the trio held, ad ended up manifesting into much more than the one song they intended to complete. It's a very lush and West Coast-inspired collection of songs, ranging from soulful boom-bap to hard-knocking Cali swings and some variation in between. There's no better example of that than the duo of the dreamy and melancholy "Paisley Dreams" plus the gritty and boisterous "P Fiction," for which this group dropped a dual music video. It switches from grayscale to full color as each MC spits through their verse on a night out on the town.

Furthermore, "Paisley Dreams" is a perfect example of the light, breezy, and almost comforting brand of boom-bap that Hit-Boy excels at. It's a sound that he's worked with a lot as of late, especially for his incredible run of albums with the one and only Nas. The Game and Big Hit deliver verses that range between luxurious, reflective, and boastful, and their deliveries give it that extra griminess. "P Fiction," on the other hand, has a more traditional West Coast bounce that, although more aggressive, still fits with the gorgeous sample work. The two tracks work very well together as contrasted displays of these artists' talents, and the rest of the mixtape follows a similar logic.

The Game, Big Hit & Hit-Boy's "Paisley Dreams / P Fiction": Stream & Watch Music Video

Meanwhile, the Hits love working together, and it's been incredibly special to see them connect through this art form. Hopefully these rap stars have much more down the line in 2024, because this music video and Paisley Dreams as a whole is a solid way to usher in the year. If you haven't heard "Paisley Dreams" or "P Fiction" yet– or the whole EP, for that matter– find them on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Also, peep some standout bars from "Paisley Dreams" down below. For more news on Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and The Game and the latest great music releases around the clock, check back in with HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics (from "Paisley Dreams")
West side legend, my fighting style Tekken,
But I’ve been in Mortal Kombat so if the TECs fly, let ‘em,
Gonzales Park legend, 'til I had to make my exit,
Too many souls lost at the Central and Rosecrans intersection

