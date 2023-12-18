Hit-Boy Reflects On Working With Big Hit: "I Couldn't Be More Proud"

Hit-Boy shared an emotionally candid post on Instagram, Saturday, celebrating the release of his collaborative project with his father, Big Hit, titled, The Truth is in My Eyes. In doing so, he reflected on growing up with the dream of being a musician.

“Being in elementary school telling people me and my dad were gonna make music together one day when he’s back out on the streets,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Over the years we have had points where he touched down for a second maybe a few months MAX and we started recording and making some progress. Then he’d let the streets win and he’d end up right back in the cell for years at a time."

Read More: Big Hit Drops His Debut Album With Helps Of His Son Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy & Big Hit Pose With 2 Chainz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: 2Chainz, Hit-Boy and Big Hit attend the Welcome To Collegrove Album Visual Presentation at Nya Studios on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

He continued: “Big Hit has spent about 30 years of his life on the inside and i still never looked at him at anything other than my dad he’s himself at all times and it’s no cut on how he move love it or hate it. this time feels different for me personally im a lot more mature and i know who i am so as a man i can hear him out and also be a leader for him in my own right. It’s alot of pressure but it’s also therapy for both us i would say. 9pm pst tonight we’re dropping his DEBUT album The Truth Is In My Eyes and i couldn’t be more proud of this moment. Most people wait til they family die to honor them in this way but we doing right here rn while we ALIVE.” Check out the full post below.

Hit-Boy Reflects On The Journey To Make "The Truth is in My Eyes"

In addition to the Instagram post, Hit-Boy and Big Hit attended a release party at Bottom Bunk Sneaker House in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Truth is in My Eyes is currently available on Big Hit’s Bandcamp store. Be on the lookout for further updates on Hit-Boy and Big Hit on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Big Hit's Debut Album Brings Forth Words Of Advice From Snoop Dogg

[Via]