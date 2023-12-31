The Game & Big Hit Link Up In The Studio

Big Hit recently shared a video of himself linking up with The Game in the studio on Instagram. “What took you so long, n***a?” Hit asks in one clip as they meet up. “You regulatin’, Blood. You runnin’ this sh*t.” In another post, the two perform along to what appears to be a new collaboration. “My daddy dead and my momma dyin’/ On my daughter, I’m just out here trying,'" The Game raps.

The post had fans on Instagram stoked for the team-up. "Big hit got a verse from game with out a name drop!?!?!?" one user commented. Another wrote: "Sh*t sounds f*ckin nuts [fire emoji]."

The Game Celebrates The Release Of "Drillmatic"

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game celebrates release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Big Hit recently collaborated with his son, Hit-Boy, to drop his first project since getting out of prison, The Truth Is In My Eyes. The two celebrated its release at Bottom Bunk Sneaker House in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Hit-Boy discussed the gravity of the moment in a candid post on social media at the time. “Being in elementary school telling people me and my dad were gonna make music together one day when he’s back out on the streets,” he captioned a post. “Over the years we have had points where he touched down for a second maybe a few months MAX and we started recording and making some progress. Then he’d let the streets win and he’d end up right back in the cell for years at a time."

The Game & Big Hit's Studio Meet-Up

He concluded: “It’s alot of pressure but it’s also therapy for both us i would say. 9pm pst tonight we’re dropping his DEBUT album The Truth Is In My Eyes and i couldn’t be more proud of this moment. Most people wait til they family die to honor them in this way but we doing right here rn while we ALIVE.” Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game as well as Big Hit on HotNewHipHop.

